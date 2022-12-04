India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Bangladesh to Bowl First After Winning Toss

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first match of the three-match ODI series against India, which will be held at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

India are coming into this series on the back of a 1-0 ODI series defeat against New Zealand. With the ICC Cricket World Cup knocking at the door, the men in blue can ill afford to let go of any opportunity to brush up their prowess in this particular format.