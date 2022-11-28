Afghanistan Confirm 2023 ICC ODI World Cup Spot, Sri Lanka Remain in Hunt

While the five points split by rain abandoning the second ODI was a good result for Afghanistan, it was the exact opposite for Sri Lanka as their hopes of automatic qualification remained hanging by a thread.



Dasun Shanaka's side are in tenth place on the standings with just 67 points to their name and only have four matches remaining this period to try and sneak into the top eight. Sri Lanka, the 1996 ODI World Cup winners, can pick up a valuable 10 points and tie the current series by defeating Afghanistan in Pallekele on Wednesday in what is now a crucial match for both teams.