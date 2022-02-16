Mithali, Smriti And Shafali Answer The Most Googled Questions About Them
Comedian Danish Sait gets these cricketers to spill the beans!
Amazon Prime Video’s coverage of the India Women Cricket team’s tour of New Zealand isn’t all just numbers and facts, it also features some good old entertainment. One of the highlights of the tour is comedian Danish Sait’s video series with captain Mithali Raj, veteran batsman Smriti Mandhana, and 17-year-old-phenom Shafali Verma.
This one starts with a segment titled 'The Curious Internet' right off the bat, with Sait laying out the most Googled questions about these players. From the logic behind Mandhana's jersey number, to what languages they speak, this video makes it pretty clear that when it comes to their idols and role models, fans really go all out on the internet.
Check it out!
So there you go folks, now you know a little bit more about these women in blue representing India!
The third ODI of the series will stream on 19th February at 3:30 AM, live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
