Dwayne Bravo Retires From IPL, Joins CSK AS Bowling Coach

"The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off! I never thought I would be the leading wicket taker in the history of IPL. But I'm just happy to be a part of IPL history!" said Bravo in an official statement.

Bravo had played in the tournament since its inception in 2008. He ends his IPL playing career as the leading wicket-taker of the competition with 183 scalps from 161 matches, averaging 23.82 and at an economy rate of 8.38.

He has also scored 1560 runs at a strike rate of 129.57, playing key parts in many victories for the Super Kings with his hard-hitting batting skills. Bravo will be stepping in as Chennai's bowling coach with Lakshmipathy Balaji is taking a break for one year due to personal commitments. Balaji, the former India pacer, will be available for the Super Kings Academy.