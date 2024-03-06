Jasprit Bumrah Continues To Lead Men’s Test Bowlers’ Rankings

Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon have narrowed the gap with ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings following their exceptional performance in the opening game against New Zealand.

With India pace spearhead Bumrah leading the way on the list for Test bowlers, both pacer Hazlewood (up one place to fourth) and spinner Nathan Lyon (up two spots to sixth) have been rewarded for the performance in Wellington.