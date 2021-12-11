Twitter Reacts to Nathan Lyon Claiming Much Awaited 400th Test Wicket
Nathan Lyon got his 400th Test wicket when he dismissed Dawid Malan.
Australian spin bowler, Nathan Lyon sent back Dawid Malan in just the fourth over of the day, becoming the third Australian to get 400 Test wickets after Shane Warne and Glenn McGarth.
Thereby paving the way for Australia to regain control of the Gabba Test against England and eventually winning by nine wickets, and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.
Apart from Lyon, who completed his 4-wicket haul, captain Pat Cummins and Cameron Green picked up two wickets each, while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took one wicket each.
Members of the cricket fraternity were quick to congratulate Lyon after he took his 400th Test Wicket:
Former Indian cricketer, VVS Laxman tweeted, "A huge congratulations to Nathan Lyon on his 400th test wicket. He’s been a terrific bowler with exceptional skills. He becomes the 17th player to achieve the milestone in men's Test cricket, joining Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as the only other Australian players."
Australian cricketer Shane Warne said," A huge congratulations to Nathan Lyon on his 400th test wicket today at the #GABBA. He’s been a terrific bowler for a while now. Let’s hope there’s plenty more wickets to come."
Former captain of the Australian cricket team, Lisa Sthalekar tweeted, "Flood gates have opened….don’t ever doubt a champion @NathLyon421"
His fans from all over the world also congratulated him for taking his 400th wicket at the opening test match at The Gabba:
