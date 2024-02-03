Ind vs Eng: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Ind Pacer To Claim 150 Test Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday etched his name in history, becoming the fastest Indian fast bowler to reach the milestone of 150 wickets. The ace pacer achieved this feat in just 34 games, surpassing the legendary Kapil Dev, who took 39 matches to achieve the same milestone.

Waqar Younis remains the quickest bowler, achieving this milestone in just his 27th Test.

While Erapalli Prasanna and Anil Kumble also took 34 Tests apiece to get the mark among the spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin (29) and Ravindra Jadeja (32) are the only Indians to reach the milestone faster than Bumrah.

Bumrah's remarkable journey places him in elite company, with only a select few bowlers globally reaching 150 Test wickets in fewer matches.