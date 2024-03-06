India vs England 5th Test 2024: When & Where To Watch IND vs ENG Match Live

India vs England 5th Test Live Streaming and Telecast: When and Where To Watch IND vs ENG.
(Photo: IANS)
India and England will continue with its five-game tussle at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, which is going to host the fifth test match between the two teams. India vs England Test series started with England claiming victory in the series opener in Hyderabad. But India bounced back strongly, winning over England by 106 runs in their second Test match in Visakhapatnam. India followed their victory with an impressive record-breaking win by 434 runs in the third Test match that was played in Rajkot. India's win marked their largest-ever victory margin in Tests in terms of runs.
India is currently leading in the IND vs ENG Test series as the team took an unassailable 3-1 lead with a five-wicket win over England in Ranchi. Let's have a look at the live-streaming details of India vs England 5th match.
India’s squad for IND vs ENG 5th Test Match : Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.
England Test squad for IND vs ENG Test series: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.
When will India vs England 5th Test Match be played?
The fifth Test match between India and England will kickstart from 7 March, Thursday onwards.
At what will the India vs England 5th Test match begin?
The fifth test match between India and England will begin at 9:30 am IST.
Where will India vs England 5th Test match be played?
The match between India and England will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.
Where to watch India vs England 5th Test on TV?
The Sports 18 network will be broadcasting the India vs England Test series live in India.
Where to live stream India vs England 5th Test Match online?
The India vs England Test series can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and its website.
