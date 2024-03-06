Ind vs Eng: ‘Probably Duckett Hasn’t Seen Rishabh Pant Play,’ Says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma gives a witty reply when asked about Bazball and Ben Duckett's comment on Yashasvi Jaiswal
photo: BCCI
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, on Wednesday (6 February), took a dig at England opener Ben Duckett for stating England's aggressive batting inspired Yashasvi Jaiswal to score a double century at the Rajkot Test.
Addressing reporters in the pre-match press conference ahead of the fifth Test, which will be played in Dharamshala from 7-11 March, Rohit also offered a witty remark when asked about his opinion of Bazball.
When asked about the same, the Indian skipper said, "There was a guy called Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn’t seen him play."
“I just don’t know what Bazball means. I haven’t seen wild swinging from anyone. England have played better cricket than they were here last time. But I still don’t know what Bazball mean," Rohit added while stressing that he still has not been able to understand the concept of Bazball.
