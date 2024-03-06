Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ind vs Eng: ‘Probably Duckett Hasn’t Seen Rishabh Pant Play,’ Says Rohit Sharma

Ind vs Eng: ‘Probably Duckett Hasn’t Seen Rishabh Pant Play,’ Says Rohit Sharma

#INDvsENG | Rohit Sharma replied to Ben Duckett's comment of England's aggressive batting inspiring Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rohit Sharma gives a witty reply when asked about Bazball and Ben Duckett's comment on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, on Wednesday (6 February), took a dig at England opener Ben Duckett for stating England's aggressive batting inspired Yashasvi Jaiswal to score a double century at the Rajkot Test.

Addressing reporters in the pre-match press conference ahead of the fifth Test, which will be played in Dharamshala from 7-11 March, Rohit also offered a witty remark when asked about his opinion of Bazball.

Earlier, Ben Duckett claimed that it was England's aggressive batting approach which played a crucial role in the way India's young opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal has batted in this series.

When asked about the same, the Indian skipper said, "There was a guy called Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn’t seen him play."

“I just don’t know what Bazball means. I haven’t seen wild swinging from anyone. England have played better cricket than they were here last time. But I still don’t know what Bazball mean," Rohit added while stressing that he still has not been able to understand the concept of Bazball.

Published: 06 Mar 2024,02:32 PM IST

