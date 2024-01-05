T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: Match Date, Venue; India & Pakistan Clash on 9 June

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: Match Date, Venue; India & Pakistan Clash on 9 June

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will begin from 1 June. Full schedule, match dates, groups, venue, and more.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: Matches, Fixtures, Venue, IND vs PAK match, and more.

(Photo: icc-cricket.com)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: The upcoming edition of T20 World Cup 2024 will commence from 1 June 2024, and will be co-hosted by  USA and West Indies. A total of 55 matches will be played across different venues in USA and West Indies. The final match is scheduled to take place in Barbados on 29 June 2024. Arch rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns on 9 June in New York.

The forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament has been divided into four groups, including Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D. Each group consists of 5 teams, and the top teams of each group will qualify for the Super Eight phase followed by knockout semi-finals, and ultimately the title winning final match.

Let us check out the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup schedule, fixtures, match dates, timings, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

T20 World Cup 2024 Start Date

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will commence from 1 June.

T20 World Cup 2024 End Date

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will end with a final match on 29 June 2024.

T20 World Cup 2024 Venues

All the matches of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played across different venues of USA and West Indies. A total of 3 venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the T20 World Cup 2024 matches.

T20 World Cup 2024: Teams and Groups

Check out the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 teams and groups below.

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and USA.

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman.

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea.

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.

T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule

Here is the full schedule of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 including match dates, groups, teams, venue, and more.

  • Saturday, 1 June 2024: USA v CANADA; Dallas

  • Sunday, 2 June 2024: WEST INDIES v PAPUA NEW GUINEA; Guyana

  • Sunday, 2 June 2024: NAMIBIA v OMAN; Barbados

  • Monday, 3 June 2024: SRI Lanka v SOUTH AFRICA; New York

  • Monday, 3 June 2024: AFGHANISTAN v UGANDA; Guyana

  • Tuesday, 4 June 2024: ENGLAND v SCOTLAND; Barbados

  • Tuesday, 4 June 2024: NETHERLANDS v NEPAL; Dallas

  • Wed, 5 June 2024: INDIA v IRELAND, New York

  • Wednesday, 5 June 2024: PAPUA NEW GUINEA v UGANDA; Guyana

  • Wednesday, 5 June 2024: AUSTRALIA v OMAN; Barbados

  • Thursday, 6 June 2024: USA v PAKISTAN; Dallas

  • Thursday, 6 June 2024: NAMIBIA v SCOTLAND; Barbados

  • Friday, 7 June 2024: CANADA v IRELAND; New York

  • Friday, 7 June 2024: NEW ZEALAND v AFGHANISTAN; Guyana

  • Friday, 7 June 2024: SRI LANKA v BANGLADESH; Dallas

  • Saturday, 8 June 2024: NETHERLANDS v SOUTH AFRICA; New York

  • Saturday, 8 June 2024: AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND; Barbados

  • Saturday, 8 June 2024: WEST INDIES v UGANDA; Guyana

  • Sunday, 9 June 2024: INDIA v PAKISTAN; New York

  • Sunday, 9 June 2024: OMAN v SCOTLAND; Antigua

  • Monday, 10 June 2024: SOUTH AFRICA v BANGLADESH; New York

  • Tuesday, 11 June 2024: PAKISTAN v CANADA; New York

  • Tuesday, 11 June 2024: SRI LANKA v NEPAL; Florida

  • Tuesday, 11 June 2024: AUSTRALIA v NAMIBIA; Antigua

  • Wednesday, 12 June 2024: USA v INDIA; New York

  • Wednesday, 12 June 2024: WEST INDIES v NEW ZEALAND; Trinidad

  • Thursday, 13 June 2024: ENGLAND v OMAN; Antigua

  • Thursday, 13 June 2024: BANGLADESH v NETHERLANDS; St. Vincent

  • Thursday, 13 June 2024: AFGHANISTAN v PAPUA NEW GUINEA; Trinidad

  • Friday, 14 June 2024: USA v IRELAND; Florida

  • Friday, 14 June 2024: SOUTH AFRICA v NEPAL; St. Vincent

  • Friday, 14 June 2024: NEW ZEALAND v UGANDA; Trinidad

  • Saturday, 15 June 2024: INDIA v CANADA; Florida

  • Saturday, 15 June 2024: NAMIBIA v ENGLAND; Antigua

  • Saturday, 15 June 2024: AUSTRALIA v SCOTLAND; St. Lucia

  • Sunday, 16 June 2024: PAKISTAN v IRELAND; Florida

  • Sunday, 16 June 2024: BANGLADESH v NEPAL; St. Vincent

  • Sunday, 16 June 2024: SRI LANKA v NETHERLANDS; St. Lucia

  • Monday, 17 June 2024: NEW ZEALAND v PAPUA NEW GUINEA; Trinidad

  • Monday, 17 June 2024: WEST INDIES v AFGHANISTAN; St. Lucia

  • Wednesday, 19 June 2024: A2 v D1; Antigua

  • Wednesday, 19 June 2024: B1 v C2; St. Lucia

  • Thursday, 20 June 2024: C1 v A1; Barbados

  • Thursday, 20 June 2024: B2 v D2; Antigua

  • Friday, 21 June 2024: B1 v D1; St. Lucia

  • Friday, 21 June 2024: A2 v C2; Barbados

  • Saturday, 22 June 2024: A1 v D2; Antigua

  • Saturday, 22 June 2024: C1 v B2; St. Vincent

  • Sunday, 23 June 2024: A2 v B1; Barbados

  • Sunday, 23 June 2024: C2 v D1; Antigua

  • Monday, 24 June 2024: B2 v A1; St. Lucia

  • Monday, 24 June 2024: C1 v D2; St. Vincent

  • Wednesday, 26 June 2024: Semi 1; Guyana

  • Thursday, 27 June 2024: Semi 2; Trinidad

  • Saturday, 29 June 2024: Final; Barbados

T20 World Cup 2024: India Schedule (Team A)

Here is the T20 World Cup 2024 schedule for India (Team A).

  • 5 June 2024: India vs Ireland; New York

  • 9 June 2024: India vs Pakistan; New York

  • 12 June 2024: India vs USA; New York

  • 15 June 2024: India vs Canada; Florida

