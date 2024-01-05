T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: Match Date, Venue; India & Pakistan Clash on 9 June

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: Matches, Fixtures, Venue, IND vs PAK match, and more.
(Photo: icc-cricket.com)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: The upcoming edition of T20 World Cup 2024 will commence from 1 June 2024, and will be co-hosted by USA and West Indies. A total of 55 matches will be played across different venues in USA and West Indies. The final match is scheduled to take place in Barbados on 29 June 2024. Arch rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns on 9 June in New York.
The forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament has been divided into four groups, including Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D. Each group consists of 5 teams, and the top teams of each group will qualify for the Super Eight phase followed by knockout semi-finals, and ultimately the title winning final match.
Let us check out the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup schedule, fixtures, match dates, timings, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will commence from 1 June.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will end with a final match on 29 June 2024.
All the matches of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played across different venues of USA and West Indies. A total of 3 venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the T20 World Cup 2024 matches.
Check out the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 teams and groups below.
Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and USA.
Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman.
Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea.
Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.
Here is the full schedule of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 including match dates, groups, teams, venue, and more.
Saturday, 1 June 2024: USA v CANADA; Dallas
Sunday, 2 June 2024: WEST INDIES v PAPUA NEW GUINEA; Guyana
Sunday, 2 June 2024: NAMIBIA v OMAN; Barbados
Monday, 3 June 2024: SRI Lanka v SOUTH AFRICA; New York
Monday, 3 June 2024: AFGHANISTAN v UGANDA; Guyana
Tuesday, 4 June 2024: ENGLAND v SCOTLAND; Barbados
Tuesday, 4 June 2024: NETHERLANDS v NEPAL; Dallas
Wed, 5 June 2024: INDIA v IRELAND, New York
Wednesday, 5 June 2024: PAPUA NEW GUINEA v UGANDA; Guyana
Wednesday, 5 June 2024: AUSTRALIA v OMAN; Barbados
Thursday, 6 June 2024: USA v PAKISTAN; Dallas
Thursday, 6 June 2024: NAMIBIA v SCOTLAND; Barbados
Friday, 7 June 2024: CANADA v IRELAND; New York
Friday, 7 June 2024: NEW ZEALAND v AFGHANISTAN; Guyana
Friday, 7 June 2024: SRI LANKA v BANGLADESH; Dallas
Saturday, 8 June 2024: NETHERLANDS v SOUTH AFRICA; New York
Saturday, 8 June 2024: AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND; Barbados
Saturday, 8 June 2024: WEST INDIES v UGANDA; Guyana
Sunday, 9 June 2024: INDIA v PAKISTAN; New York
Sunday, 9 June 2024: OMAN v SCOTLAND; Antigua
Monday, 10 June 2024: SOUTH AFRICA v BANGLADESH; New York
Tuesday, 11 June 2024: PAKISTAN v CANADA; New York
Tuesday, 11 June 2024: SRI LANKA v NEPAL; Florida
Tuesday, 11 June 2024: AUSTRALIA v NAMIBIA; Antigua
Wednesday, 12 June 2024: USA v INDIA; New York
Wednesday, 12 June 2024: WEST INDIES v NEW ZEALAND; Trinidad
Thursday, 13 June 2024: ENGLAND v OMAN; Antigua
Thursday, 13 June 2024: BANGLADESH v NETHERLANDS; St. Vincent
Thursday, 13 June 2024: AFGHANISTAN v PAPUA NEW GUINEA; Trinidad
Friday, 14 June 2024: USA v IRELAND; Florida
Friday, 14 June 2024: SOUTH AFRICA v NEPAL; St. Vincent
Friday, 14 June 2024: NEW ZEALAND v UGANDA; Trinidad
Saturday, 15 June 2024: INDIA v CANADA; Florida
Saturday, 15 June 2024: NAMIBIA v ENGLAND; Antigua
Saturday, 15 June 2024: AUSTRALIA v SCOTLAND; St. Lucia
Sunday, 16 June 2024: PAKISTAN v IRELAND; Florida
Sunday, 16 June 2024: BANGLADESH v NEPAL; St. Vincent
Sunday, 16 June 2024: SRI LANKA v NETHERLANDS; St. Lucia
Monday, 17 June 2024: NEW ZEALAND v PAPUA NEW GUINEA; Trinidad
Monday, 17 June 2024: WEST INDIES v AFGHANISTAN; St. Lucia
Wednesday, 19 June 2024: A2 v D1; Antigua
Wednesday, 19 June 2024: B1 v C2; St. Lucia
Thursday, 20 June 2024: C1 v A1; Barbados
Thursday, 20 June 2024: B2 v D2; Antigua
Friday, 21 June 2024: B1 v D1; St. Lucia
Friday, 21 June 2024: A2 v C2; Barbados
Saturday, 22 June 2024: A1 v D2; Antigua
Saturday, 22 June 2024: C1 v B2; St. Vincent
Sunday, 23 June 2024: A2 v B1; Barbados
Sunday, 23 June 2024: C2 v D1; Antigua
Monday, 24 June 2024: B2 v A1; St. Lucia
Monday, 24 June 2024: C1 v D2; St. Vincent
Wednesday, 26 June 2024: Semi 1; Guyana
Thursday, 27 June 2024: Semi 2; Trinidad
Saturday, 29 June 2024: Final; Barbados
Here is the T20 World Cup 2024 schedule for India (Team A).
5 June 2024: India vs Ireland; New York
9 June 2024: India vs Pakistan; New York
12 June 2024: India vs USA; New York
15 June 2024: India vs Canada; Florida
