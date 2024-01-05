Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Football Matches, Schedule, Groups & Live Streaming

Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Full Schedule: This year's edition of Super Cup renamed as Kalinga Super Cup will take place in Odisha, and is scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 9 January 2024. The final match of the tournament will be played on 28 January 2024 at the Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch between the two semi-finalist teams. The winner of Kalinga Super Cup will secure a place in the ACL 2 Preliminary Stage of the AFC 2024-25 season.

A total of 16 teams including 12 from Indian Super League (ISL) and 4 from I-League will participate in the upcoming season of Kalinga Super Cup. Out of the 4 spots in I-League team, three are already filled up while as the spot 4 will be determined on 8 January 2024 through a clash between the I-League 4th placed and I-League 5th placed sides.

Let us check out the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Schedule, Date, Time, Venue, Teams, Groups, Live Streaming, Telecast, and other details below.