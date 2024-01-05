Kohli’s Class, Gill’s Slump, Pitch Fiasco – Learnings From Ind vs SA Test Series

Questions were raised about India’s pace-bowling performance after the Centurion Test, and rightfully so, as South Africa scored 408 runs on a pitch which had purchase aplenty for the seamers.

Albeit, the questions did not last long, for the Indian pace battery – despite the absence of a vital cog in Mohammed Shami – stunned the hosts in Cape Town. Mohammed Siraj’s six-wicket haul in the first innings, followed by Jasprit Bumrah’s six-fer in the second, meant that South Africa could only score 231 runs in the two innings combined.

Most Test wickets in SENA countries by players from non-SENA nations (since 2021):