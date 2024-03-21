'I Really Enjoyed,' Says Rohit On Playing With The Youngsters in Ind vs Eng Test

Rohit Sharma speaks about working with youngsters in IND vs ENG test series
(Photo: BCCI)
In a latest interview, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on India's 4-1 Test victory in the recently concluded India vs England Test series. Speaking about the same, he revealed how he loved playing alongside the youngsters, who put up a great show on the field throughout the series.
He also revealed the backstory of various hilarious moments that took place on the field during the series and also shared the reason behind his 'koi garden me nahi ghumega (no one will roam in the garden)' comment.
Rohit amused everyone with his comments on the ground which were captured by the stump mic. One such incident happened when Rohit was caught speaking, "Koi garden mai nahi ghumega (No one will roam around in the garden)”
This was followed by a post on Rohit's Instagram which was a picture of Rohit along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel captioned as, "Garden me ghumne vale ladke."
However, in a latest interview, Rohit explained what was the story behind this entire statement and the motive behind it was to make sure that all the players are always vigilant and do not take the job for granted.
He added, "Whether it is me shouting at them, whether it is getting Sarfaraz to stand in one position, or whether me telling Jurel, ‘Bhai, isko aage bhadao, stumping nikalke dikha."
Expressing his emotions on playing with the youngsters, Rohit revealed that he had a great time with all the boys who also made the nation proud by playing their crucial role in the Test series at various important junctures.
Rohit also revealed that the stunning stumping done by Dhruv Jurel to dismiss Ollie Pope in the last match was actually predicted by Sarfaraz Khan. It was Sarfaraz who predicted that Pope will step out and hence, this helped Jurel in acting quickly and dismissing the English batter.
India was able to beat England by 4-1 in the recently concluded Test series. The series saw the debut of 5 youngsters who took everyone by storm with their stunning performances as they helped the team clinch a brilliant series victory over the hosts.
This was also Ben Stokes' first Test series loss as the England skipper and it also reduced the hype around Bazball.
