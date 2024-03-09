Ind vs Eng 5th Test: Indian Fans Joyous as England's Bazball Gets Beaten 4-1

The Indian men’s cricket team secured their fourth consecutive triumph against England, handing them a defeat by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth Test, in Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. With this victory, India have successfully extended their stay at the top of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table, with a PCT (percentage of points won out of total points contested) of 68.52%.

Opting to bat first, England could merely accumulate 218 runs in the first innings, with Kuldeep Yadav picking up his third Test fifer on the ground he made his Test debut in 2017. In response, India scored 477 runs. All of India’s top five batters in the batting order scored half-centuries, whilst two of them – skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill – recorded centuries.