Ind vs Eng 5th Test: Indian Fans Joyous as England's Bazball Gets Beaten 4-1

#INDvsENG | India secured a victory by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamsala.
The Quint
Cricket
Published:

India vs England, 5th Test: As India sealed a 4-1 series win against England, here's how the fans reacted.

(Photo: BCCI)

The Indian men’s cricket team secured their fourth consecutive triumph against England, handing them a defeat by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth Test, in Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. With this victory, India have successfully extended their stay at the top of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table, with a PCT (percentage of points won out of total points contested) of 68.52%.

Opting to bat first, England could merely accumulate 218 runs in the first innings, with Kuldeep Yadav picking up his third Test fifer on the ground he made his Test debut in 2017. In response, India scored 477 runs. All of India’s top five batters in the batting order scored half-centuries, whilst two of them – skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill – recorded centuries.

England’s display with the bat was even worse in their second innings. Barring Joe Root, none from Ben Stokes’ team had any answers to the Indian bowling unit, especially Ravichandran Ashwin, who claimed his 36th Test fifer on his 100th Test appearance.

The Indian fans and former cricketers expressed their joy on X, following the team’s triumph over 'Bazball.' Here’s how they reacted:

