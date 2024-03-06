Ind vs Eng 5th Test: 'India Have Been Better Since 1st Game,' Admits Ben Stokes

Applauding the men in blue in the pre-match press conference, Stokes said, "The thing I look back on is when the game has been in the balance, India have been better than us in those moments on more than one occasion. In the first game we needed to bowl India out for 220 and were a lot better than them in that moment."

He further added: "The games after that, when the game has been on the line, their skill has been a lot better than ours, whether that be India with the bat or India with the ball. In the moments that have mattered, since the first game, India have been better."