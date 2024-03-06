Ind vs Eng 5th Test: 'India Have Been Better Since 1st Game,' Admits Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes believes Team India were better than England in the five-match Test series.
photo: BCCI
India and England will clash in Dharamshala, for one last time in the ongoing five-match Test series, from 7 March. After securing a 3-1 victory in the series, India will be looking forward to concluding the series with a fourth consecutive victory.
Ahead of the fifth, England skipper Ben Stokes admitted that the hosts were better than them on multiple occasions in the series, since the defeat at Hyderabad in the first Test.
Applauding the men in blue in the pre-match press conference, Stokes said, "The thing I look back on is when the game has been in the balance, India have been better than us in those moments on more than one occasion. In the first game we needed to bowl India out for 220 and were a lot better than them in that moment."
He further added: "The games after that, when the game has been on the line, their skill has been a lot better than ours, whether that be India with the bat or India with the ball. In the moments that have mattered, since the first game, India have been better."
England's aggressive Test approach to Test cricket earned them massive success as Ben Stokes was able to clinch victory in every Test series he played ever since he became the captain of the team. However, India have successfully nullified the Bazball influence.
After losing the first Test in Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma's team fought back brilliantly as they went on to record three consecutive victories in the next matches. However, the English skipper is aiming to record the victory in the last game so that they return home with the figures of 3-2.
India defeated England in Ranchi to secure the series by 3-1.
"At 3-1, you think it's not been a success but I look at it with completely different angles to that and I think we've definitely progressed as a team even though we haven't got the results we wanted. You know, 3-2 sounds better than 3-1 or 4-1 and that's obviously what we're looking to do," he said.
"It's not worked out that way in terms of results but we've got one last push here which is great at the end of a long tour when you play five games. It's a great ground to do it at and a lot of Barmy Army are coming in to support us this week. So, very excited," the all-rounder further elaborated.
The fifth Test will not see Ollie Robinson bowling for England, instead of whom the side has picked pacer Mark Wood. The skipper clarified that the omission of Robinson is recovering from a stomach bug, and the team opted not to involve him in the last Test.
"They (Ollie Robinson & Shoaib Bashir) both woke up with slightly upset stomachs and the day before the game you don't want to put anybody at risk so we've decided to keep them away from the team," he said.
Mark Wood will be replacing Ollie Robinson in the final Test
The last Test of the series is also going to be especial for veteran English pacer James Anderson, who will be looking forward to reaching the historic milestone of 700 wickets, by covering the distance of two wickets.
Stokes lauded Anderson for the historic feat and tipped his cap to the pacer as he said, "Jimmy coming up to 700 wickets, it's phenomenal to think about, especially as a seam bowler. Amazing career to date, and I can't see him stopping.
James Anderson is just two wickets away from reaching 700 wickets
"Being 41, showing that hunger and desire to get better every single day is a testament to his attitude and commitment to the game," he concluded.
