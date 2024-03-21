Former Pakistan Test Captain Saeed Ahmed Passes Away Aged 86

Former Pakistan Test captain Saeed Ahmed passed away at the age of 86, on Wednesday.

Saeed represented Pakistan in 41 Test matches, scoring 2,991 runs with the help of five centuries and 16 half-centuries. He also took 22 wickets with his right-arm off-spin bowling.

He made his Test debut against West Indies in 1958 and played his last Test for Pakistan in Melbourne during the 1972-73 tour.