From Down Under to Downhearted: Aus Dominate as Indian Cricket Dreams Take a Hit

The sullen faces of the Indian under-19 cricketers told a story of how hearts were broken. Some of them may never get a chance like this on a world stage ever because their paths will be different from hereon. Everyone will have their own journey which will be difficult to predict, because some of the biggest performers at under-19 level have disappeared without a trace. Very few have gone on to dominate the senior level, at least for India.

Australia though do not care about all these emotions. They are like a well-oiled machine keen to dominate the sport. Even in women’s cricket, their squad across all three formats are the best in the world. In fact their women’s squad is probably one of the best ever in the history of cricket. Their women’s squad would probably compete with some of the best sporting sides as one of the greatest.

It is all a tribute to the strong sporting culture that has been built in Australia over the years which has led to them being the most dominant cricket side across all formats, age-groups and genders.

In the current cycle, they have only three missing pieces of silverware for now:

Under-19 women's T20 World Cup

Men's T20 World Cup

Men’s Champions Trophy

In the coming months they could well add all these titles to their trophy cabinet and be the undisputed world champion of cricket!