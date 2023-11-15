Babar Azam Steps Down as Pakistan Cricket Team Captain in All Formats

Babar Azam.
(Photo: Facebook/Babar Azam)
Babar Azam took to X on Wednesday, 15 November, to say that he will be stepping down as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team in all formats of the game.
"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It’s a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication,” he took to X to say.
He, however, said that he would continue as a player in the Pakistan cricket team in all formats. Azam also thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board for giving him the opportunity to lead the team.
This comes close on the heels of Pakistan's ouster from the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
