Babar Azam Steps Down as Pakistan Cricket Team Captain in All Formats

Babar Azam took to X on Wednesday, 15 November, to announce his decision.
Babar Azam took to X on Wednesday, 15 November, to say that he will be stepping down as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team in all formats of the game.

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It’s a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication,” he took to X to say.

"I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world."
Babar Azam

He, however, said that he would continue as a player in the Pakistan cricket team in all formats. Azam also thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board for giving him the opportunity to lead the team.

This comes close on the heels of Pakistan's ouster from the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Hours after Azam announced his decision, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that Shan Masood will be the new Test captain of Pakistan while Shaheen Shah Afridi will take over as captain in T20Is.
