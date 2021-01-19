8 Big Players Who Could Be Released Ahead of IPL 2021 Mini-Auction

While India celebrates a remarkable Test series win against Australia in their own backyard, IPL franchises are busy preparing for the upcoming season, which the BCCI hopes to host in India after the England tour finishes.

For the franchises, one of the first bits of activity will be related to releasing and retaining players for IPL 2021, with 20 January as the last day to finalise on their decisions whereas the deadline for players without contracts to make online submission for IPL 2021 player auction agreements is February 4. The final deadline for the originals sent by post will be accepted until February 12. The mini-auction is likely to be held on February 16.

Here’s a look at 8 of the big names that the franchises are likely to release from their squads.