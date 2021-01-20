Whole World Will Stand Up & Salute: Ravi Shastri to Indian Team

"It started in Melbourne, Sydney was fantastic it allowed us to come here level. And the fact that you pulled this off today is simply outstanding. Shubman (Gill), great work. Puji (Cheteshwar Pujara), you will be known as the ultimate warrior. Rishabh (Pant), simply outstanding. Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane), to lead the side from the position that we were in and to make them bounce back in the middle the way you had, simply superb," said Shastri.

"Last but not the least from this Test match which I would not want to forget is three debutants, and their performance in the first innings. Nattu (Natarajan), Washi (Washington Sundar) and I say Shardul because he hardly played in the first Test. That's what the broke the back of Australia -- you come back and get 330-340 on this wicket after being 180/6. Let's not forget our masseuse and our physios. Enjoy the moment, lads, enjoy it. These things don't happen every day," Shastri said.