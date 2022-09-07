Duleep Trophy 2022-23: What the Return of the Zonal Format Means for Players

Rahane Back in Action

India's Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane will be back in action after nursing a hamstring injury sustained during the IPL.

The veteran batter from Mumbai will lead the star-studded West Zone comprising India internationals Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai) and Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai). Rahul Tripathi of Maharashtra, who was on the tour of Zimbabwe recently, is also in the mix.

The South Zone will be led by Hanuma Vihari (Hyderabad), with Mayank Agarwal (Karnataka) as his deputy. Manish Pandey (Karnataka) will bolster the side with his attacking batting and sharp fielding.

Mandeep Singh (Punjab) will lead the North Zone. U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull (Delhi) and fast bowlers Siddarth Kaul (Punjab) and Navdeep Saini (Delhi) will be his trump cards.

Left-arm spinners Shahbaz Ahmed (Bengal) and Shahbaz Nadeem (Jharkhand) will play alongside each other for the first time in the East Zone under Manoj Tiwary. Riyan Parag (Assam) will be a highlight for his ability to entertain in the middle.

Karan Sharma (Uttar Pradesh) will lead the Central Zone comprising exciting players such as Venkatesh Iyer (Madhya Pradesh) and Uttar Pradesh's Priyam Garg and Ankit Rajpoot.