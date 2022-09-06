Kolkata, Ahmedabad to Host Syed Mushtaq Ali, Vijay Hazare Knockout Stages

Madhya Pradesh team members celebrate after winning the 2022 Ranji Trophy conducted by the BCCI.
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI Domestic)
Kolkata and Ahmedabad will host the knockout stages of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and Vijay Hazare Trophy, respectively, while the BCCI will conduct two Irani Cup ties over the next months.
SMAT, the domestic T20 event, will take place from 11 October to 5 November while the Vijay Hazare one-day competition will run from 12 November to 2 December.
Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Punjab and Jaipur will host the league stage of SMAT while Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata and Ranchi will stage the Vijay Hazare league fixtures.
As reported by PTI on Sunday, the Board also confirmed that the two Irani Cup ties will be held at the start and end of season.
The 2020 Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra will host Rest of India (ROI) from 1-5 October while current champions Madhya Pradesh host ROI from 1-5 March next year, as per the scheduled shared by BCCI to state units.
Saurashtra were not able to play the Irani Cup after their maiden Ranji triumph in March 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.
The inaugural women's under-15 event will be played from 26 December 26 to January 12 across five venues including Bangalore, Ranchi, Rajkot, Indore, Raipur, Pune.
"BCCI is glad to announce a girls U-15 One Day tournament. This tournament is introduced to create a pathway for our youngsters which will help introduce fresh talent," read a BCCI note to state units.
The season begins with Duleep Trophy, starting from 8-25 September.
The premier domestic event, Ranji Trophy, returns to the traditional home and away format and will run from 12 December to 20 February. Teams could only get to play three league games in Ranji Trophy due to a truncated season.