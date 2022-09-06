Kolkata, Ahmedabad to Host Syed Mushtaq Ali, Vijay Hazare Knockout Stages

Kolkata and Ahmedabad will host the knockout stages of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and Vijay Hazare Trophy, respectively, while the BCCI will conduct two Irani Cup ties over the next months.

SMAT, the domestic T20 event, will take place from 11 October to 5 November while the Vijay Hazare one-day competition will run from 12 November to 2 December.

Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Punjab and Jaipur will host the league stage of SMAT while Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata and Ranchi will stage the Vijay Hazare league fixtures.