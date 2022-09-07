Team Is 95% Settled for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma After Two Asia Cup Defeats

A pertinent question was why Deepak Hooda was sent in at No. 7 and not given even a single over to bowl his off-breaks. "Yes, we have a sixth bowling option, but we also wanted to try out with five options and see what happens and what doesn't happen," Rohit said in his defence."

"Today Hooda was there, but both their right-handers (openers) were set, and I didn't think I could bring him on then because we were looking to take wickets through our attacking spinners Ashwin and Chahal," Rohit referred to the 97-run opening stand between Pathum Missanka and Kusal Mendis.

"If we had got early wickets, I wanted to bowl Hooda, he was in my plan. But yes, sixth options is always nice. When we play the World Cup it will be at the back of our mind to play with six options."