DC vs UPW WPL 2024: Where To Watch Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Match Live

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz are preparing to face each other in match 15 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 second season. According to the latest official details, the DC vs UPW WPL 2024 is set to be played today, Friday, 8 March. Cricket fans in India are patiently waiting to watch their favourite players in action. They can either watch the match at the stadium or view the live streaming on the designated app and channels.

As per the details mentioned on the WPL 2024 schedule, the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match will be conducted at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. You can review the match timings and other important details on the schedule. People are waiting to watch the DC vs UPW WPL match on Friday.