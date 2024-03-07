Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders WPL 2024: Top Players’ Names After UPW vs MI Here

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 second season is being held from 23 February to 17 March. The five teams that are facing each other in the ongoing tournament are Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG), UP Warriorz (UPW), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The orange cap and purple cap holders list in WPL 2024 is mentioned here, after every match for interested cricket fans in the country. Keep track of the latest details about the tournament.

As per the official details, the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match took place today, Thursday, 7 March. The match began at 7:30 pm IST at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. According to the details available after the match, Mumbai Indians won against UP Warriorz. Know the orange cap and purple cap holders in WPL after the latest match.