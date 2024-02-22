Watch: Andhra Batter Vamshhi Krrishna Hits 6 Sixes in an Over, Joins Elite Club

Vamshhi Krrishna hit six sixes in an over during a Col CK Nayudu match between Andhra Pradesh and Railways
photo: BCCI Domestic
Andhra Pradesh batter Vamshhi Krrishna pulled off a heroic act on Wednesday, 21 February as he smashed six sixes in an over. He achieved the feat during the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Railways.
Joining Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the elite club, Krrishna became only the fourth Indian to achieve this historic milestone.
Wreaking havoc, Vamshhi Krrishna hit Railways' batter Damandeep Singh for six maximums, collecting 36 runs in the over which powered him to a century as he scored 110 runs off just 64 balls.
In an impressive start to what was about to be etched in history, Krrishna played a slog sweep sending the ball flying over the deep fence for the first six. While the second ball was sent soaring over the long-on fence, the third ball which was a full-length delivery was again flying over the deep fence.
In another slog sweep attempt, he smashed the ball over the deep fence while the fifth delivery too resulted in a maximum as it was launched over the deep square leg boundary. Passing the last hurdle, he stepped on the back foot to smack the ball over the deep fence once again.
The first Indian to achieve this feat was Ravi Shastri who while playing for Mumbai against Baroda in the 1985-86 Ranji Trophy season smacked six sixes in an over. He was also only the second batter in the world to have done this after Gary Sobers.
Yuvraj Singh became the first Indian to put this heroic performance on display when he hit England's Stuart Broad for six maximums during the ICC T20I World Cup in 2007. Ruturaj Gaikwad then joined the elite list by hitting not just 6 but 7 sixes in an over during the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy contest between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)