Ind vs Eng: Skipper Rohit Sharma Reacts Hilariously to the Declaration Confusion

Rohit Sharma reacts hilariously as Indian batters get confused over the declaration call
(Photo: BCCI)
A lighthearted moment took place on Day 4 of India vs England Rajkot Test match when young Indian batters Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal, along with the members of England's fielding team, were confused over captain Rohit Sharma's declaration call, who then had to ask the players to return to play from the Indian dressing room.
The incident happened when the Indian bowlers were getting ready to bowl in the dressing room during the 97th over of their team's second innings. The Indian batters mistook the end of the drinks break for the captain's declaration of the innings, so they began walking back to the dressing room.
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, the opening batsmen for England, both also hurried back to the dressing room to get ready for their innings after witnessing the Indian batters leave the pitch. Rohit Sharma, the captain, though responded by clarifying that the innings had not yet been declared.
From the Indian dressing room, Rohit Sharma was seen in his natural, unfiltered avatar, ordering the Indian batters to return to the ground after pointing to the pitch so they could resume playing.
This prompted Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal to come back to the pitch to finish the task at hand. However, the inning was then declared soon after when Rohit called his batters back, after the 98th over, with the score at 430/4.
The Indian team's performance as a whole helped them win the third Test against England by a convincing 434 runs in Rajkot.
Thanks to a stunning double century by Yashasvi Jaiswal and an 'almost' century by Shubman Gill, combined with Sarfaraz Khan's meteoric half-century, Team India put on 430/4 on the board in the second innings, taking the total target score to a massive 557 runs.
An all-round show by the Indian bowlers, with Ravindra Jadeja's fifer being the highlight of the show, helped in restricting England to a mere score of 122 and concluded the Test match on Day 4 itself, providing India a 2-1 lead in the series.
