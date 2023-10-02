Asian Games: Everyone is Really Eager to Win Gold For the Country, Says Gaikwad

"In cricket, we have the World Cup, the IPL and domestic tournaments, so we are used to that kind of atmosphere and situations. But coming here and going to the village, we really got to know about the athletes — what kinds of struggle they go through and the dimensions of each sport.”

"Hardly (in) 2-3 years or four years (that) they get an opportunity to play for the country and represent it. We took a lot of pride from yesterday’s visit (to the Games’ village) and got to know how special it is — obviously we do know but it just reflected a yesterday a little bit more to represent the country. Coming to the Asian Games, everyone is eager to win the gold for the country and stand up on the podium,” said Gaikwad in a video posted on bcci.tv, in a chat with reporters at the Games village.