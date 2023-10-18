Ashutosh Sharma Breaks Yuvi’s Record for Fastest 50 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

However, he got out of the penultimate over but his inning helped the Railways to finish with a score of 246 for 5.

Ashutosh made his T20 debut way back in 2018 for Madhya Pradesh and last played the format in 2019. He has featured in just one 50-over game, for MP also in 2019, and is yet to make his first-class debut.

Yuvraj had held the record for the fastest fifty in T20 cricket overall for 16 years before it was broken just last month by Dipendra Singh Airee from Nepal against Mongolia in the Asian Games in Hangzhou.