Chetan Sharma Likely To Continue as Chief National Selector: Report

Former Indian pacer Chetan Sharma is likely to continue as the chief national selector for the men's national team for another term, according to reports.

Sharma, who was the head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee from December 2020 till last month, is likely to continue his role despite the panel led by him being dissolved last year, said the NDTV reported citing sources. He has applied for the post once again and appeared for an interview on Monday, 2 January.