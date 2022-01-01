Firefighter Chetan Sharma Digs a Bigger Hole for Virat Kohli

Timing is everything in cricket, especially in batting. But if you work in and around Indian cricket, then you realise that timing is not necessarily all you need to come out on top.

Take for instance Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. When they have the bat in hand, the duo are unmatched in terms of timing, but for those off the field in Indian cricket, timing around the two has been an issue.

That’s the message that came through when BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma addressed the media, surprisingly, in a suddenly organised press conference on Friday night.