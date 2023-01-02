You Can Easily Afford a Driver: Kapil Dev Reacts to Rishabh Pant’s Accident

Kapil Dev reacted to Rishabh Pant's horrifying accident.
(Photo: IANS)
Reacting to the horrific car accident of Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, former captain Kapil Dev cautioned the young cricketer by saying "You can easily afford a driver."
Speaking to ABP news, the former India all rounder said, "This is learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn't even let me touch the motorbike. I'm just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe".
Dev further said about the incident, "Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don't have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it's natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself".
Pant is currently admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun after being initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre. He was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi and was driving his Mercedes car.
As per an official statement from the BCCI on Friday afternoon, Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back after the car accident.
Owing to the high number of visitors and significant risk of infection, he has shifted to a private suite from ICU.
