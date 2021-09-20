BCCI Announce Pay Hike & COVID-19 Compensation for Domestic Cricketers

BCCI has reportedly offered to play two more T20Is in England next year.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
In what is some good news for India’s domestic cricketers, the BCCI have announced a pay hike and compensation for the 2020-21 season which was hit by COVID-19. The decision was taken during Monday's Apex Council meet.
Senior men’s domestic cricketers will now earn Rs 40,000 (up to 20 matches), Rs 50,000 (21 to 40 matches), and Rs 60,000 (more than 40 matches). For those in the reserves, the fees are halved. Earlier, the senior domestic men’s cricketers (playing XI) earn Rs 35,000 per match for Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy. For the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the BCCI pays players Rs 17,500 per game.
"Compensation for Ranji Trophy and Senior Women T20s (2020-21 Season) – The cricketers who participated in 2019-20 BCCI Domestic Cricket Season – will get 50 per cent match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to COVID-19 situation," a BCCI statement read.
For the women cricketers (playing XI), who were previously earning Rs 12,500, they will now be paid Rs 20,000 at the senior level. The U-23 and U-19/U-16 players have had their pay hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 10,000. There though isn’t a first class competition for the women in India.
“Cricketers who participated in 2019-20 Domestic Season will get 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to COVID-19 situation #BCCIApexCouncil,” Jay Shah tweeted.
Image: BCCI
The Men's U-23 players will earn Rs 25,000 per day, hiked from Rs 17500 if they are in the playing XI, and Rs 12,500 (previously Rs 8750) if in the reserves.
For the U-19s, those who are in the playing XI, they will be get Rs 20,000 (previously Rs 10,500) and Rs 10,000 (previously Rs 5250) is for the reserves. For the Under-16s, the amounts are Rs 7000 (previously Rs 3500) and Rs 3500 (previously Rs 1750).
The Indian domestic cricket season will begin on 20 September with the BCCI opting to host the Ranji Trophy early in 2022. The season will begin with the Women's Under-19 One-Day and Vinoo Mankad Trophy (Men's Under-19)
The Ranji Trophy with 38 teams, which wasn’t held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to be played between 5 January to 20 March.
At the BCCI Apex Council meeting it was also decided that a decision on Under 16 tournaments will be taken post the Under-19 tournaments and taking into account the COVID-19 situation.
Schedule
Women's under-19 (ODI): 20 September to 18 October
Vinoo Mankad Trophy (Men's U-19 - ODI): 20 September to 18 October
Men's Challenger Trophy (U-19 ): 26 October to 9 November
Women Challenger Trophy (U-19): 25 October to 6 November
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: 27 October to 22 November
Senior Women's ODI: 20 October to 20 November
Men State A ODI: 9 November to 10 December
Vijay Hazare Trophy (Men's ODI): 1 December to 29 December
Senior Women's Challenger Trophy: 26 November to 8 December
Ranji Trophy: 5 January to 20 March
Cooch Behar Trophy (Men U-19): 21 November to 2 February
Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men 4-day, U-25): 6 January to 2 April
Senior Women's T20: 20 February to 23 March
Vijay Merchant Trophy (Men U-16): November-December
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 20 Sep 2021,03:29 PM IST