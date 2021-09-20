At The Sight of His Redemption, Ruturaj Revives CSK in Remarkable Mumbai Triumph

On Sunday, he began cranking up the gears against the spin of Krunal Pandya in the 12th over of the innings, lofting him down the ground for six before reverse-sweeping over the off-side in-field for four. All told, Gaikwad took 27 runs from 18 deliveries of spin bowled to him. His handling of the MI pace battery was even more impressive.

The 19th over of the innings – where Gaikwad and Dwayne Bravo took apart Trent Boult, scoring 24 runs – will stand out on the scorecard, but arguably the most pleasing aspect of the death overs onslaught was Gaikwad’s success against the gun bowler of this format.

The CSK opener took Jasprit Bumrah for 21 runs off 10 balls, featuring three shots that he won’t forget any time soon. In the 17th over, Gaikwad picked a slower one, bowled full and wide, well enough to time it crisply enough for the ball to go well into the stands over long-off. The final over of the innings saw him go down on one knee to hit an exquisite drive through the covers for four, before the shot of the night: an audacious, ABD-esque flick-sweep over square leg for six, off a ball delivered full and wide outside off. Quite the way to put the lid on a sensational knock.

From 24/4 in six overs and 44/4 in ten, CSK had finished up on 156/6 – and it was down, majorly, to the exploits of Ruturaj Gaikwad.