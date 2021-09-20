India Men's Team to Host NZ, WI, SL & SA in Busy Home Season Next Year

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on Monday a busy 2021/22 home season for the Indian men's team, starting from 17 November, just three days after the final of the men's T20 World Cup in Dubai.

India is set to host four Tests, three ODIs and 14 T20Is after the BCCI's apex council gave green signal to the schedule during its meeting on Monday.



New Zealand and Sri Lanka will visit India for two Tests and three T20Is each in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively.

West Indies will tour India for three ODIs and as many T20Is in February 2022. In between the home season, India is scheduled to tour South Africa in December-January for an all-formats series.