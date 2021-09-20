India Men's Team to Host NZ, WI, SL & SA in Busy Home Season Next Year
India will play South Africa in 5 T20Is in June next year to finish the home season.
The BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on Monday a busy 2021/22 home season for the Indian men's team, starting from 17 November, just three days after the final of the men's T20 World Cup in Dubai.
India is set to host four Tests, three ODIs and 14 T20Is after the BCCI's apex council gave green signal to the schedule during its meeting on Monday.
New Zealand and Sri Lanka will visit India for two Tests and three T20Is each in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively.
West Indies will tour India for three ODIs and as many T20Is in February 2022. In between the home season, India is scheduled to tour South Africa in December-January for an all-formats series.
After the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), schedule for which is yet to be known, India's home season will end with a rare home series in June 2022 comprising five T20Is against South Africa.
Kanpur and Mumbai are venues for the two Tests against New Zealand while Bengaluru and Mohali will play hosts for the two Tests against Sri Lanka. Both series are a part of the World Test Championship's 2021-23 cycle.
India Home Season Schedule
New Zealand:
17 November, 2021 – 1st T20I, Jaipur
19 November, 2021 – 2nd T20I, Ranchi
21 November, 2021 – 3rd T20I, Kolkata
25 Nov to 29 November, 2021 – 1st Test, Kanpur
3 Dec to 7 December, 2021 – 2nd Test, Mumbai
West Indies:
6 February, 2022 – 1st ODI, Ahmedabad
9 February, 2022 – 2nd ODI, Jaipur
12 February, 2022 – 3rd ODI, Kolkata
15 February, 2022 – 1st T20I, Cuttack
18 February, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Vizag
20 February, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Trivandram
Sri Lanka:
25 February to 5 March, 2022 – 1st Test, Bengaluru
5 March to 9 March, 2022 – 2nd Test, Mohali
13 March, 2022 – 1st T20I, Mohali
15 March, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Dharamshala
18 March, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Lucknow
South Africa:
9 June, 2022 – 1st T20I, Chennai
12 June, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Bengaluru
14 June, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Nagpur
17 June, 2022 – 4th T20I, Rajkot
19 June, 2022 – 5th T20I, Delhi
