Australian Bowler Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of Adelaide Day-Night Test

For Australia, losing Hazlewood's services is a big blow as he has scalped 32 wickets at an average of 19.90 in pink-ball Tests. In last summer's pink-ball Test against India, Hazlewood was the chief architect of India being shot out for 36 in the second innings, picking 5/8 in just five overs.



Captain Pat Cummins had said after the first Ashes match that Hazlewood was a bit sore and that Australia will take time in deciding to make him play in the second Test.