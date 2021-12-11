Twitter Reacts to Nathan Lyon Claiming Much Awaited 400th Test Wicket

Australian spin bowler, Nathan Lyon sent back Dawid Malan in just the fourth over of the day, becoming the third Australian to get 400 Test wickets after Shane Warne and Glenn McGarth.

Thereby paving the way for Australia to regain control of the Gabba Test against England and eventually winning by nine wickets, and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Apart from Lyon, who completed his 4-wicket haul, captain Pat Cummins and Cameron Green picked up two wickets each, while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took one wicket each.