Nathan Lyon Becomes 3rd Australian Bowler to Get 400 Test Wickets

Lyon, who had been waiting for his 400th wicket for a while, got the scalp in the 73rd over of the England second innings.

Malan stepped out and looked to defend but was beaten by the turn and the ball took a thick inside edge onto the pad before popping up towards Marnus Labuschagne at the silly mid-off. The latter took an easy catch, leading to a jubilant celebration for Lyon.

The wicket helped break England’s resistance as Malan and captain Joe Root had put on 162 runs together to keep the hosts at bay. Lyon went on to bag a four-wicket haul as the visitors were bowled out for 295, setting an easy target of 20 runs for the hosts.

For Australia, Shane Warne leads the most wicket takers charts with 708 scalps while Glenn McGrath is second with 563. Dennis Lillee (355) and Mitchell Johnson (313) are fourth and fifth on the list.