Ashes: Australia Crush England, Win Gabba Test by 9 Wickets

As English hopes faded, Green claimed all-rounder Chris Woakes, and Lyon, finding the rhythm that brought his tally to the 400-mark, cleaned up the tail.



Requiring just 20 for victory, after the lunch break, Carey joined Marcus Harris to open, with an injury cloud looming over opener David Warner.



Carey edged to keeping counterpart Buttler for nine in the chase, with Harris finishing off the job with a boundary through point.

Brief scores: England 147 & 297 in 103 overs (Joe Root 89, Dawid Malan 82; Pat Cummins 2/51, Mitchell Starc 1/77; Nathan Lyon 4/91, Camero Green 2/23) lost to Australia 425 and 20 for 1 in 5.1 overs (Marcus Harris 9 not out) by nine wickets.