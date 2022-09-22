Australia vs India 2nd T20I Live Streaming, When & Where To Watch IND vs AUS

When and Where To Watch India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 2nd T20I Live Streaming.
(Photo Courtesy: BCCI)
After losing the 1st T20I cricket match against Australia at Mohali on 20 September 2022, team India is all set to play a 2nd T20I with Australia on Friday, 23 September 2022 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The IND vs Aus 2nd T20I match is extremely important for team India and they have to win this at any cost if they have to win the series. In the 1st T20I team Australia show a magnificent performance and won the match by 6 wickets. Since Australia is leading the IND vs AUS T201 Series 2022 by 1-0, India has to bounce back and win tomorrow's match to retain their place in ongoing India vs Australia T201 series 2022.
The AUS vs IND 2nd T20I cricket match will be played on Friday, 23 September at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.
The live streaming of the Australia vs India 2nd T20I match will be available on the official website of Disney+ Hotstar and application. Only subscribed users will be able to watch the live scores of the match tomorrow, 23 September 2022.
Viewers should know that they can enjoy the live telecast of IND vs AUS 2nd T20I cricket match on Star Sports Channels.
All the cricket lovers out there who want to know how to get the IND vs AUS 2nd T201 match tickets must know that it is expected that the tickets will be sold online and they will receive the tickets through an International courier.
