Asia Cup 2023: ‘Nervous at First, but Now Alright,’ KL Rahul on His Comeback

In what was his comeback match on Sunday, the 31-year-old went on to demonstrate why he is a great fit for India's middle order by bringing up a valiant ton in the marquee contest.

Moreover, despite facing some of world's fiercest pacers, and not having smelled the leather for a while, not once did he look uncomfortable at the crease. Rahul made his intentions clear on the first day of the match when he attacked Pakistan’s pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf for boundaries.

“I was a little nervous initially but as I started facing a few balls I felt alright,” he admitted, while talking to reporters after the match.