Asia Cup 2023: Mushfiqur Rahim Set To Miss Match Against India
(Photo: Twitter/ICC)
The wicketkeeper-batter had gone back to his home in Dhaka after Bangladesh's final game against Sri Lanka on 9 September, to be with his wife for the birth of their second child, and he had been planning to rejoin the team for Bangladesh's final tournament match against India.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh are already out of contention for the final, after India registered a resounding 41-run triumph over Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 12 September.
Following the conclusion of their Asia Cup campaign, they will host New Zealand for a three-match series, ahead of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
