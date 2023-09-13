Asia Cup 2023: Mushfiqur Rahim Set To Miss Match Against India

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asia Cup 2023: Mushfiqur Rahim Set To Miss Match Against India

Asia Cup 2023: Mushfiqur Rahim has been "granted an extension of leave" by the BCB to be with his family.
The Quint
Cricket
Published:

Mushfiqur Rahim will miss Bangladesh's 2023 Asia Cup Super Four match against India, slated to be held on Friday (15 September) in Colombo, after being "granted an extension of leave" by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to be with his family.

“Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will miss Friday's Super Four match against India as he has been granted an extension of leave by the Board to be with his newborn child and family," BCB wrote on their website.

The wicketkeeper-batter had gone back to his home in Dhaka after Bangladesh's final game against Sri Lanka on 9 September, to be with his wife for the birth of their second child, and he had been planning to rejoin the team for Bangladesh's final tournament match against India.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are already out of contention for the final, after India registered a resounding 41-run triumph over Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 12 September.

Following the conclusion of their Asia Cup campaign, they will host New Zealand for a three-match series, ahead of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Published: undefined

