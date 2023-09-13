Asia Cup: Long Road Ahead, but Returnees Rahul and Bumrah Rekindle Indian Hopes

It seemed like this kind of reaction was a thing of the past. But no, it is still a prevalent emotion where everyone seems to react to their everyday situation according to the performance of the Indian cricket team, especially in white ball cricket.

Hence the performance of two key players, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah, has brought a lot of cheer everywhere. Both were away for a long time for varied injuries and had to be operated upon. Their return was being carefully calibrated by the staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore along with the team management led by head coach Rahul Dravid.

For the past few months, everyone in the know kept their fingers crossed as Rahul, Bumrah and even Shreyas Iyer kept getting better quietly, far away from the cameras. If India had any hope of doing well at the upcoming World Cup, this trio needed to be fit and available.