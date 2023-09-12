ADVERTISEMENT
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit & Shubman Open, India 7/0

3:05 PM , 12 Sep

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Rohit Sets the Tone

STUNNING!

Rohit Sharma has started from where Virat Kohli and KL Rahul left yesterday, as an exquisite cover drive from the Indian skipper brings up India's first boundary of the match.

India – 7/0 after the first over.

2:42 PM , 12 Sep

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Same Team For Sri Lanka

Having won their last 13 ODI matches, continuity is the key for Sri Lanka. Accordingly, they have fielded the same eleven players who featured in the 21-run triumph over Bangladesh.

"They are pretty strong side compared to us but we have to play a good game, we will somehow try to win the game," Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka stated.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

2:37 PM , 12 Sep

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Only One Change for India

Despite the extraordinarily busy schedule, India have opted against resting their prime assets for this match, with two points and a place in the final being prioritised.

There is only one change in the team, which is a tactical one. With the pitch being drier than usual, India have selected a third spinner in Axar Patel, with Shardul Thakur making way for him.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

2:33 PM , 12 Sep

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India To Bat First

The news from the centre is – Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss, and the men in blue will be seen batting first once again.

On being asked about playing on three consecutive days, Sharma said "These are the challenges you come across as a sportsman, different challenges thrown at you as a player and as a team."


Published: 12 Sep 2023, 1:19 PM IST
