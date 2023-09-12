India are facing Sri Lanka in their second Super Four match at the 2023 Asia Cup.
India won the toss and opted to bat first.
In their first match, Rohit Sharma's team defeated Pakistan by 228 runs.
Sri Lanka started their Super Four campaign with a 21-run triumph over Bangladesh.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Rohit Sets the Tone
STUNNING!
Rohit Sharma has started from where Virat Kohli and KL Rahul left yesterday, as an exquisite cover drive from the Indian skipper brings up India's first boundary of the match.
India – 7/0 after the first over.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Same Team For Sri Lanka
Having won their last 13 ODI matches, continuity is the key for Sri Lanka. Accordingly, they have fielded the same eleven players who featured in the 21-run triumph over Bangladesh.
"They are pretty strong side compared to us but we have to play a good game, we will somehow try to win the game," Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka stated.
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Only One Change for India
Despite the extraordinarily busy schedule, India have opted against resting their prime assets for this match, with two points and a place in the final being prioritised.
There is only one change in the team, which is a tactical one. With the pitch being drier than usual, India have selected a third spinner in Axar Patel, with Shardul Thakur making way for him.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India To Bat First
The news from the centre is – Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss, and the men in blue will be seen batting first once again.
On being asked about playing on three consecutive days, Sharma said "These are the challenges you come across as a sportsman, different challenges thrown at you as a player and as a team."