India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming in India?

Check India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 live-streaming details.
(Photo: PTI)
India and Sri Lanka are gearing up to face each other in their upcoming match in the Asia Cup 2022. The India vs Sri Lanka match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 6 September 2022. The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE, as per the schedule. While Rohit Sharma is leading Team India, Dasun Shanaka is leading Team Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022. Both the teams are ready to play against each other on Tuesday.
India was part of Group A and has played against Pakistan and Hong Kong. Sri Lanka was part of Group B and has played against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Cricket fans are excited to watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match on Tuesday. The entire match will be live streamed for viewers in India.
What is the date of India vs Sri Lanka match?
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match is ready to be played on Tuesday, 6 September.
What is the timings of India vs Sri Lanka match?
India vs Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST on 6 September.
Where will India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 be played?
The India vs Sri Lanka match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on the scheduled date and time.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match for the viewers in India?
Viewers in India can watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on Star Sports Network. It is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022 in the country.
Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 in India?
Viewers can watch India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app in the country.
These are all the important details we have on India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 for the cricket fans in the country.
