Ajinkya Rahane Showed There’s Another Way of Playing the Sport

They are two ends of the spectrum really and sum up the beauty of Test batting in any era. Virat Kohli is aggression personified and at the other end is Cheteshwar Pujara, who is zen-like in blocking his way to run-making.

But somewhere in between the two spectrums lies Ajinkya Rahane. A player who can slice you through the off-side with grace and at the same time manage to find his inner Pujara to pull shutters down when things get tough.

During his 12th Test century, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, during the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, we saw a bit of both worlds in Rahane’s batting which really typified his personality as a cricketer. Rahane’s approach alone steered India towards a strong performance in the second Test after the horrors of the first match, when the visitors had been bowled out for a shambolic 36.