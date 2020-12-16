My Personality & Character a Representation of New India: Virat

Virat also spoke about handing over the captaincy to Ajinkya Rahane after the series-opener when the Indian skipper heads back home to India to be there with his wife for the birth of their first child.

Kohli called leading the team a collective effort and said it was not just about him strategising in front of people,.

"Firstly we have had mutual understanding and respect over the years. We have had great partnerships batting together which is based on trust and understanding of what needs to be done for the team. Jinx (Rahane) has done a tremendous job in the two practice games that have happened. He seems to be very composed and knows the strengths of our team and how we need to go about things," said Kohli.

"Actually, the way we have played our cricket has been a collective effort of the whole team. It is a cultural effort and not only down to me strategising in front of people. It is the whole team that is important to it. We already know the template that we play with and how we want to go about things," he added.