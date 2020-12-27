‘Innings of a Lifetime’ - Twitter Applauds Rahane’s Brilliant 100

The stand-in skipper had all eyes on him as to how he would lead the side in the absence of Virat Kohli and further depleted by the injury to Mohammed Shami. While he won over the pundits with his aggressive captaincy on Day 1, it was his solid batting that kept Australia at bay the next day and earned him more praise from all corners.

Rahane and Jadeja helped lift India to a 82-run lead at stumps. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions to the century from Rahane, his 12th and possibly one that will remain close to his heart for a long long time to come.