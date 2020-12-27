Podcast: India’s Day 2 and Rahane’s Career-Defining Innings vs Aus

Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test was all about one man - Ajinkya Rahane, India’s captain. After some impressive bowling choices and field placements on Day 1, Rahane scored India’s first century of the series at the MCG on Sunday. The series’ first century in fact.

Ayaz Memon and I discuss his innings and also India’s performance, in this episode of The Aussie Challenge Podcast.

India started the day at 36/1 with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. Gill was the first to go, out to Cummins just 5 runs short of his half century. Pujara fell 2 overs later, also to Cummins, on 17.

Gill’s departure though brought in Ajinkya Rahane who played a complete captain’s knock — first adding 52 runs with Hanuma Vihari to stabilise the innings, then a quick-fire 57 with Rishabh Pant and then finally, completed the day with a successful third session with Ravindra Jadeja where no wickets were lost and 88 runs were scored.

Rahane also scored his 12th test century as India were 277/5 at Stumps on Day 2, leading Australia by 82 runs.