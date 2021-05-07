After IPL Success, Avesh Khan Named Standby in Indian Test Squad

The 24-year-old right-arm pacer played in all eight of DC's matches this season. Across the last four editions – from 2017 to 2020, he was played in only nine matches.

The Indore-based Khan, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has been doing well in first-class cricket. He has 100 wickets in 26 first-class games. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s this season, he picked 14 wickets in five matches to be third in the list of wicket-takers.

Khan picked 28 wickets in five Ranji Trophy matches in the 2019-20 season; this season the tournament was cancelled due to Covid-19. Prior to that, in 2018-19, he picked 35 wickets in seven matches.